Tomi Salami, the 2012 Ex-Miss Tourism Nigeria, on Monday, said that organising charitable events was a good way of attracting investors and developing the tourism sector in the country.

Salami, who is also the founder, Aurora International Charity Foundation, made this assertion in an interview in Lagos.

According to her, the foundation would donate various items such as toiletries, foodstuffs, bags, shoes, toys among others to mark the ‘International Day of Charity’ on Sept. 5 in Lagos.

“Nigeria is like an untapped goldmine with so much potential to discover but it is unfortunate that we have not developed it in the best way possible.

“Organising events like this will attract the attention of the international community as well as investors to help develop the tourism sector.

“As an ex-Miss Tourism, I remain passionate about helping the needy and developing the country’s potential in tourism for the prosperity of future generations,’’ she said.

Salami said that eight beauty queens from other countries including Canada, UK, India, Italy, Lebanon and Ghana arrived in Nigeria on Sunday to help with the project.

“We have queens from the most prosperous countries of the world, who are already in Nigeria to help mark the International Day of Charity as we give out items to the needy.

“The onus is on us, as individuals, in our own little way, to do the best we can for the country; so bringing these beauty queens is a fantastic way to celebrate this cause,’’ she said.

The founder said that Aurora was established in 2013 out of her passion for the needy and since then, had reached out to more than 20,000 people with gift items across the country.

“It started on my birthday on March 15, 2013, when I asked my friends and family to contribute money to buy stuffs for the less privileged instead of celebrating a party.

“We bought school bags, sandals and exercise books and distributed them to various schools and that is how Aurora International Charity Foundation started,’’ Salami said.

Meanwhile, Opemipo Dosumu, Logistics and Security Officer for the Foundation, said that in line with the United Nations International Day for Charity, the foreign queens partnered with Aurora to put a smile on the faces of the needy.

“They are really excited to partner with us and come to Nigeria. A lot of people portray negative things about our country but we can show the world the positive aspects.

“We can portray that Nigerians are united, helpful, creative and have so much to offer as amazing people,’’ he said.

Dosumu said that the efforts of these beauty queens would further stimulate the interests of their nation’s leaders and fans to the untapped potential in Nigeria, thereby attracting more foreign investments.