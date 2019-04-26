<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that her female colleagues share men and outfits.

The 33-year old actress made this disclosure in an interview with PlusTVAfrica while speaking about rivalry in Nollywood.

“We are all fighting for the same thing. It’s a circle, we share the same men, the same clothes, the same movies, the same things, so it’s a circle. Why would you want to be friends with someone who wants to take your life?”

The actress who was a guest on Planet TV Africa’s ‘One on One’ talk show, also spoke about her failed music career and her friendship with a popular crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Fielding a question from the show’s host about fake love in the entertainment industry, Tonto said that the trend was enough reason to be discouraged from building friendships in her industry.

She said the intense rivalry springs from the fact that actors in the Nigerian movie industry compete for the same goal.

Speaking on some controversies she courted over the years, Tonto said though the negative remarks are ‘frustrating’, they have also proven to be beneficial.

“I am still one of the most talked about. The controversy kept me at that stage where I make money from people. I don’t look for trouble, so when you come at me, especially in a negative way, sometimes it is just so frustrating,” she said.

The actress, who also claimed she is a ‘born again’ Christian, lamented the quality of Nollywood movies being shot recently.

“There is no adrenaline rush when you’re watching Nigerian movies,” she added.

On piracy, Tonto said Nollywood producers now pirate their own movies.

She said, “I once overheard a conversation with a producer who said he would rather pirate his movie than allow pirates’ pirate the movie.

He said, that way, at least if people do not buy the original film they would at least buy the pirated version.”

Barely five months ago, Ayo Makun also revealed that Nollywood is a community where enmity reigns supreme.

He said this on Instagram.

Controversial Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, had also alleged in the past that all actresses were dating and recycling the same men.

She said that she was looking to leave Nollywood because she was weary of actresses trying to harm her for taking their boyfriends.