<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are now in isolation in a Gold Coast hospital in Australia, after they tested positive to coronavirus.

Tom, who is also battling diabetes, is in Australia working on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, broke the news of the coronavirus infection Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a photo of a rubber glove inside a hazardous waste disposal bin.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the 63-year-old actor wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” the actor known for his comedic and dramatic roles added.





In an update by the British tabloid, The SUN, Tom Hanks, is in Australia working on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film.

Director Baz Luhrmann told the crew to go home after the news.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wished the couple a speedy recovery.

Tom’s new movie – in which he plays the King of Rock’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker – was scheduled to open on October 1, 2021.

Warner Brothers – who is producing the movie – would only say that a “company member” had tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, the studio giant said: “We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.

“The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment,” the film studio concluded.