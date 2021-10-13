Tiwa Savage: My father’s death cost me my music tour

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that her music tour was postponed till next year because of her father’s death.

She revealed this while speaking on her Instagram live session on Wednesday, urging her fans to anticipate her music tour next year.

She said, “I was originally supposed to go on tour this year but everything was brought back. As some of you guys know, I lost my father. So I had to, understandably, push my tour.

“So my tour will be next year. You guys make sure you come out. I’m telling you, there’s no experience like when you see me and my team and my band. The things we have planned on the tour are incredible.”

Recall that Savage had announced the death of her father, on the 19th of July, 2021 and he was buried in Lagos on September 3 2021.