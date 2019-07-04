<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Singer Timi Dakolo has said that pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, did not preside over his wedding to Busola, as widely circulated.

Busola had, in an interview with Y!Naija last Friday, accused Fatoyinbo of raping her on two occasions 20 years ago.

The allegation, which generated a lot of controversies on social media, had thrown up some alleged rumours, which the singer addressed on his verified Instagram page on Thursday.

He said, “Desperate people do desperate things including ridiculous attempts at a smear campaign. So let me address this foolishness once and for all

“First, the ridiculous rumour that Biodun wedded us. Please watch the video yourself, does the Pastor look like Biodun Fatoyinbo? His name is Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church officiating the wedding and that is a statement from Yemi Davids, Pastor of Global impact church on this issue but nameless and faceless cyberbullies can’t read, can they?

“I have never met or been in the same space with Biodun Fatoyinbo nor do I ever want to be and have never been a member of COZA

“I guess that also answers the desperate attempt to say I was a music director in COZA. Funny as I have never been a music director in ANY church! A church can’t have an anonymous music director, can they? Foolishness!”