Kevin Hart is already walking after his car crash in Southern California last week, according to his friend, Tiffany Haddish.

However, there are reports that his injuries are far more serious than initially reported.

Haddish, who co-starred with Hart in films like “Night School” and “Secret Life of Pets 2,” spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” while she attended Harper’s Bazaar Icons event in New York on Friday.

According to Atlanta Black Star, She gave a brief update on his condition.

Haddish said, “He’s OK. He’s doing fine. As far as I know, from the last I heard, he’s fine. We’ll be starring in movies together. He’ll be back up and Adam. He’s already walking. He’s good.”

But a source said Hart has a long path ahead of him before he fully recovers because he fractured his spine in three places. And another insider said he’s now on heavy medication.

“Kevin’s spinal injuries are very serious. He sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible,” the source explained. “Since the surgery, he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain.”