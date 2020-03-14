<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Award-winning singer Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni has called on government bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of residents in the popular Makoko slum in Lagos, Nigeria.

The singer who recently paid a visit to the slum with her crew and courtesy of Riverwood Switch Foundation took to her social media platform to call show how seriously touched by the plight of people living in the community.





The Billionaire crooner flooded her page with photos that were taken during the visit while addressing some young students in a classroom.

Teni also shared inspiring words with youths in the community

Another photo captured Teni and some of her crew members walking through the streets of the area.

In one of the posts, she said: “I visited the Makoko Community with @riverwoodswitch foundation & all I can say for us as humans is to come together and help one another, the world would be a better place.”