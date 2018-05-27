Musician, Tekno, and his long standing girlfriend, Lola Rae, have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl.

In his Instagram handle, teknoofificial, Tekno on Saturday congratulated himself “for this beautiful new born baby’’.

“I am proud to be called a dad! Thanks you once again for putting things together.’’

25-year-old Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known by his stage name Tekno Miles or simply Tekno, from Ebonyi state has been dating Lola for a long time.

Tekno, a singer-songwriter, producer, performer and dancer and an Ebonyi State indigene has yet to marry Lola.

Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton, 27, professionally known as Lola Rae, is a Nigerian-born singer and dancer of Ghanaian and British descent.

The arrival of the baby has heralded social comments, with Slay Queen (Period Partner), ‏ @duchesskk, saying: “Tekno and Lola Rae having a baby together is all the shock I need for the rest of the month. Thanks’’.

Non_Vogue Ass @voguechic said: “I didnt even know Lola rae and Tekno were still together let alone pregnant! Congrats to both. A baby is a blessing.’’

Fat Belly ‘Nenye @The_Nenye, posted: “I thought Lola Rae dating Tekno was a joke. Well dang! They have a baby together now.’’