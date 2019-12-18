<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

American rapper Daniel “Tekashi 6ix9ine” Hernandez was today sentenced to two in prison with five years of supervised release. The sentence includes the 13 months already served, which means he is expected to be free late 2020.

Hernandez will serve 300 hours of community service when released and also pay a $35,000 fine.

“Your cooperation was impressive. It was game-changing. It was complete and it was brave,” said U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer as he announced the sentence, which is far lower than federal guidelines for the crimes, in a Manhattan courtroom.

“You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation,” Judge Paul Engelmayer said.

“However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”

Engelmayer’s judgment included mentions of incidents with Casanova, Trippie Redd, and Chief Keef. The judge also noted,

“Before you, the gang didn’t fight with rap entourages. They had no independent interest in going after musicians and their management groups. … I reject the portrait of you as a passive participant.”

Prior to his sentencing, the government dropped one of the nine counts against him. As the 23-year-old copped a guilty plea and cooperated with authorities, he no longer faced the original 47 years behind bars he was expected to originally. With the gun charge dropped, he faced a minimum sentence of somewhere between 37 years and life.

Prosecutors formally requested in a sentencing memo that 6ix9ine receive a reduced sentence because of his testimony and information.

Hernandez was being charged with conspiracy, attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and four firearms-related charges.

An innocent bystander who was shot in the leg by a Nine Trey Blood member as the internal issues in the gang raged on spoke as part of the trial, while the judge also confirmed that victim impact letters were taken into consideration for the verdict.

The victim of the shooting took the stand as a witness.

“Every day I wake up, I have scars on my back,” the witness reportedly said. “I was out of work. The actions took a lot of me. I still have to go to the doctors. And for him to sit up here. I want to see him apologize. My mother could have lost her daughter.” Hernandez was called the “mastermind” behind the shooting by the witness. “I just want an apology,” they added.

Last week, the rapper pleaded with the judge ahead of his sentencing for a second chance in an emotion-laden letter in which he apologised for his crimes and promised to dedicate a portion of his life to a good cause: helping others not make similar mistakes.