Popular Nollywood movie producer, Tchidi Chikere, and his wife Nuella Njubigbo, have reportedly removed the plug from their six years marriage.

There were speculations that the couple, who got married in 2014, was having a marital crisis.

It was also discovered that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, the duo in a video posted via their Instagram accounts refuted claims of the marriage crashing.





But a few weeks after refuting the claim in a video they shared, Nuella has now removed Tchidi’s surname “Chikere” from her Instagram bio.

Her Instagram bio, which also read “mother and wife” before now, has now been changed to “Award-winning filmmaker, mum, CEO.”

Also, Chikere took to his Instagram account sharing a cryptic post amid rumors that their marriage had crashed.

“Pain will leave you once it’s done teaching you. His grace has brought me this far. He is still with me,” he wrote.