TAMPAN inaugurates endowment fund to cater for members’ wellbeing

The President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, says the association has initiated an endowment fund to cater for the wellbeing of its members.

Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the Conference of Nigerian Arts and Films held in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday.

He said the era of going on social media to seek assistance for members in need was over.

The thespian said that the structure of the endowment fund was premised on strict contractual obligations and rules.

“The fund is to serve as a rescue fund for the treatment of any of our ailing members, instead of exposing such and begging for assistance on social media,” he said.

Speaking on the conference, Amusan said it was aimed at creating exposure for budding talents, promoting creativity and engaging minds through capacity building and sharing new knowledge.

He said that it was important to tackle the challenges of making films with good content that would become a tangible asset to sufficiently sustain members’ royalty and income throughout their lifetime.

Amusan also welcomed Kunle Afolayan, an award-winning movie producer, as a full-time member into the association.

He described Afolayan as a goal-getter and a professional to the core, saying he had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the film industry.

In his remarks, Afolayan appreciated TAMPAN for the great achievement so far, under the leadership of the president.

Afolayan explained that he had always wanted to contribute in his little way, saying the opportunity had now presented itself.

“I support the endowment fund with N500,000, and I want to say that there is a lot we can achieve as an association. All our veterans and fathers started as a group and they succeeded,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that movie veterans at the conference included Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Dele Odule, Tunbosun Odunsi, Yemi Solade, Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje) and Ebun Oloyede (Olaiya Igwe).