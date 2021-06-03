Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, has refuted claims that the show helped her life.

Tacha in a short video on her Instagram page on Thursday disclosed that the reality show only gave her a platform.





She stated that she gave Big Brother a show in return and she boasted that she was the star of the “Pepper Dem” season.

She said: “Big Brother gave me a platform and I gave them a show.

“What was pepper dem season without Tacha?

Newsmen write that Tacha was disqualified from BBNaija 2019 edition for violating the rules of the show.