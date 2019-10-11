<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, has announced Tiwa Savage’s ex Teebillz as her new manager.

She made the announcement on Friday via her verified Instagram handle.

Before making the announcement, Tacha deleted all photos from her handle.

Sharing a collage of the brand, Tacha said, “New Management @teebillz323”

Teebillz is the former husband of popular singer, Tiwa Savage.

Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija house after she had an altercation with the winner of the reality TV show, Mercy, which turned physical.