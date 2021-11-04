Taaooma: What I told VP Osinbajo during meeting in Abuja

Nigerian comedienne, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, popularly known as Taaooma has revealed the details of his meeting with Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, alongside a team of young skit-comedians at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President on Wednesday received on a courtesy call, a delegation of young Nigerian (comedy) Skit Industry practitioners under the auspices of the Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA), led by its promoter, Bimbo Daramola.

The delegation also included Josh Alfred (Josh2funny); Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba); Adebamiro Adeyanju (Mr. Hyenana), Adeoye Adeyemi Elesho (Yemi Elesho), among others.

Taaooma said she raised some issues concerning the youths, including the Twitter ban, the harassment of youths by the police and law enforcement officers, and the need to improve the country’s public education system.

“Yesterday, I had the chance of meeting with the VP of the federation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I urged for the “actual” lifting of the Twitter ban and as well, stressed on the issue of police brutality which hasn’t gotten any bit of change even after all the promises.

“I made the presidency understand how important Twitter is for the majority of us (the youths). The SMEs and the very plenty others who make a living via that platform.

“The Twitter ban has made so many small-scale businesses crash and disrupted many.

“I also made it known to the VP that Police brutality hasn’t stopped and we the youths seem to be the target of that institution. #Endsars was not just to end SARS alone, it was to end all forms of police brutality and irresponsibility.

“I hope the assurances I got yesterday will take effect immediately.

Taaooma further urged the youths to get their PVC ready ahead of the coming elections as the youths consist 70% percent of the country’s population.

“However, guys, we must know that we the youth make 70% of the population and we have the future in our hands. The next step now is to GET YOUR PVC!!! #ENDSARS #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY #LIFTTWITTERBAN ✊,” she wrote.