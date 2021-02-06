



Nigerian Disk Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka ‘DJ Switch,’ has expressed her views concerning the ban on crypto currency transactions or crypto exchanges in Nigeria by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Newsmen had reported that the apex bank on Friday in a circular signed by Director of Banking Supervision, Bello Hassan, directed all financial institutions in the country to close the accounts of those engaged in the transactions of crypto currencies.

According to CBN, a breach of the directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions.





Reacting, Dj Switch took to her Twitter on Friday say the ban was ‘ill-informed and backward promoting dinosaurs’.

She enjoined the government to investigate accounts of sponsors of Boko Haram instead of making such decrees that affect economic growth and discourage global trade.

She wrote: “If the ban on crypto by CBN is true ehn, it points yet again to the ill-informed, backward, poverty promoting dinosaurs leading us.

“Use your time to investigate and close accounts sponsoring terrorists in the country if you don’t know what to do!”