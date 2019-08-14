<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

US rapper A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault in Sweden.

The verdict was handed down today at Stockholm District Court.

The music star, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, and his two friends, who were also found guilty of assault, were handed conditional sentences.

That means that will not have to return to Sweden to serve any time in jail.

The rapper was arrested at the Real Street Festival in Anaheim in June. He and two members of his entourage pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 19-year-old man in Stockholm.