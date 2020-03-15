<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nollywood actor, Jide-Kene Achifusi aka Swanky JKA, won the trailblazer award at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The Trailblazer award is given to an outstanding and promising act with an excellent review and comes along with a brand new car.

Newsmen reports that Bisola Aiyeola won in 2018, Somkele Iyamah won the award in 2017 while Kemi Lala Akindoju was the 2016 recipient.

Swanky gained critical acclaim in 2019 when he starred as lead actor in the sequel to a Nollywood classic, ‘Living in Bondage’.

Dubbed, ‘Living in Bondage: Breakig Free’, the film follows his character, Nnamdi Okeke, who has to deal with the ghost of his father’s occult past and make his own decisions.

The role and film was well received by fans and he has since earned a diehard fan base, following his outstanding performance.

Newsmen report that at the awards on Saturday night, the film snagged seven awards including Best Film West Africa, Best Overall Film and Best Director for Ramsey Nouah.

Swanky had earlier been nominated for Best Actor, which was eventually won by Timini Egbuson, for his performance in ‘Elevator Baby’.

As a follow up to his performance on ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’, Swanky has been cast to play alongside Nancy Isime in ‘Kambili’.

Here’s the full list of winners at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Best Short Film or Online Video

Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide

Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi – Winner

Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare

Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series

Damijo (Rmd) – Seven Richard Mofe

Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage

Nkem Owoh – God Calling

Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys

Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect – Winner

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series

Toni Tones – King Of Boys

Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God

Tina Mba – The Set Up

Mary Lazarus – Size 12

Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later- Winner

Best Cinematographer

God Calling – Cardoso

Living In Bondage – John Demps

Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo

The Set Up – Mohammed Attah

Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series

God Calling – Cardoso – Winner

Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo

Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas

Plan B – Odhiambo Walter

Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series

Living In Bondage Olohigbe Nwagwu

The Foreigner’s God Ifan Michael

Ratnik Dimeji Ajibola – Winner

King Of Boys Yolanda Okereke

Best Make-Up Category

God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul- Winner

The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh

King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects

Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series)

Uzor Arukwe – Smash

Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash – Winner

Uzor Arukwe – Size 12

Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1

Etim Effiong – Plan B Daniel

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians

Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami

Funke Akindele – Moms At War – Winner

Toyin Abraham – Kasanova

Ebele Okaro – Smash

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage

Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby – Winner

Efa Iwara – Seven

Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity

Ramsey Nouah – Levi

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys

Zainab Balogun – Sylvia





Zainab Balogun – God Calling

Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby – Winner

Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth

Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series

BB Sasore – God Calling

Tosin Igho – Seven

Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia

Biodun Stephen – Joba

Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage- Winner

Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby

Best Documentary

Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji

Skin – Beverly Naya- Winner

Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies

Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili

Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira – Winner

Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema

Victor Gatonye – Dream Child

Joan Kabugu – Toy Car

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba

Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –

Yewande Famakin – Alubarika – Winner

Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba

Wumi Olabimtan – Intent

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Hausa

Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher – Winner

Mariya – Abubakar Bashir

Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala

Sadauki – Hassan Giggs

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo

Isianyaocha – Brown Ene

Nekwa – Paul Igwe

Nne – Victor Iyke – Winner

Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu

Best Movie Southern Africa

Kukuri – Philippe Talavera

Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe – Winner

Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta

The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi

Best Movie East Africa

Disconnect – Iman Mueke

Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki

Plan B – Sarah Hassan – Winner

94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard

Best Movie West Africa

God Calling – Momo Spaine

Seven – Tosin Igho

Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy

Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele

Truth – Anis Halloway

Life As It Is – Uche Odoh

Women – Uchenna Mbunabo

Best Picture Editor

God Calling – Holmes Awa

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro

Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike – Winner

Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle

Best Art Director Movie/TV Series

Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts – Winner

God Calling – Omotola Alade

The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters

Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series

King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster

Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene – Winner

God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me

The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift

Run -Timzil – Run

MultiChoice Talent Factory Award

Life of Bim – West Africa

Dreamchaser – West Africa

Ensulo – East Africa

Promises – East Africa

Savana Skies – Southern Africa

The Painting – Southern Africa

Best Director

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah – Winner

God Calling – Bb Sasore

The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan

King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho

Seven – Tosin Igho

Trail Blazer – Jide Kene ( Swanky JKA)

Industry Merit Award – Peter Igho