Popular Hollywood legend and actor Kirk Douglas is dead.

The stage and screen actor was well-known for his role in the 1960 classic Spartacus and died at the age of 103.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his son, Oscar-winning actor, Michael Douglas.

The statement read, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today.





“To everyone, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies but to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad.”

Douglas who was born in New York in 1916, rose to prominence during Hollywood’s “golden age”. He also earned his first Oscar nomination for the 1949 film Champion.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. I love you so much dad, and I am so proud to be your son,” the statement added.