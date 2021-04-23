South African rapper AKA says “every day feels like a mountain to climb” in his first public message following the tragic death of his fiance Anele “Nelli” Tembe.

Twenty-two year old Nelli Tembe died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Central Cape Town on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

“I have lost the love of my life…and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I’m heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together,” AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, said in a statement shared on his Instagram page.

AKA said that the death of Anele has taken a great toll on him “emotionally and psychologically.”

He revealed that his team would be handling all his affairs including his social media platforms stating that he would be away from the limelight.





“Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable – which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity.”

AKA also thanked everyone for their “collective love and support” which has brought him “much comfort.”

“As we undergo this painful journey, I have entrusted my team to handle all of my affairs in the public domain, including all my social media platforms. Please respect our privacy as we go through our grieving process, and please continue to keep our families in your prayers,” the statement ended.

Nelli was buried in Durban on Friday, 16 April. Her funeral service was held at the Durban International Convention Centre. The service was also live-streamed on YouTube.