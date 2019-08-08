<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sonia Morales, wife of Nollywood actor Ik Ogbonna, on Thursday announced their official separation.

Morales, who has been off social media for a while returned with a divorce letter to her husband on her instagram handle @sonialareinaa_official.

Below are extracts from the letter:

“This is a hard letter to write as I am pretty sure I will cry my way through this post.

“ I know I should have said all these a long time ago, but back then but I was just weak and could not think straight.

“This was because I was busy struggling to make things right in the best possible way within and even beyond my capacities.”

“A friend of mine asked me the other day if I had written a goodbye letter to my former life, my memories, my ex.

“When she brought the idea up, I got immediate chills and a touch of anxiety. I wonder why that is.”

“I used to have a very different life. I had a husband and a family. I had someone who lived here and I felt loved, full time. I had a future I was counting on.

”A lifetime of companionship, family vacations, milestones, laughter, and love but all to no avail as I felt deflated for many years and now it’s all gone.”

“In the past, I have blogged about stuff as it comes up, but no real goodbyes yet.

“Many times I felt miserable on the inside and cried my life out day and night in my room alone but as time went on, I outgrew the reality and I was passing through the years.”

“I want to use this medium to thank my ex-husband for not prolonging the hardship and now I have to face the world on my own. Our son will forever be a representation of you in my life.

”Thank you for the lessons you taught me over the years. I wasn’t sure what to write, who to write to or what my angle will be but I know, who I need to say goodbye to, know with certainty.”

“Lastly, without hate or animosity, I look back at the past five years and all I can do is thank you. Thank you for the good times, for the hard times.

”Thank you for helping to shape the strong person I am today and for being a part of my life for a small slice of time,” she said.

The last time Sonia gave everyone a hint that her marriage had already packed up was when she appealed to people to stop praying for it work…this was the missing link to the puzzle.

However, earlier in the year, IK Ogbonna had announced that he wasn’t divorced or separated from his wife.

The estranged couple got married in 2015 and have a son, Ace.

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, professionally known as Ik ogbonna, is a Nigerian film and television actor, model, director and TV personality.

Reacting to the separation, Actress Yvonne Jegede wrote: @iamyvonnejegede: “Sonia, I know how you must have felt to write this. But girl, I wish you all the best. Love your energy, love your spirit.”

Also Tonto Dikeh had something to say; @tontolet: “You a rep that crown honey. We love you”