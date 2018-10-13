



Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung, is set to receive an award of All Times at the Independence Hero’s Award scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13 in Calabar, Cross River State.

Catherine Eriom, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Face of Independence Nigeria, the organisers of the award, in a statement, said the award was well deserved for Dalung.

She said that the sports minister had been able to stir up a reformation in the sports sector having democratised the sector and put in place a vibrant youth council leadership after years of power tussle and inconsistencies.

Eriom said that the award was also to recognise Dalung’s recent youth and women empowerment courtesy of his NGO: Solomon Dalung Foundation and the Ministry of youths and Sports Development.

The award, which is in its 8th edition, will be held at 5pm at the Transcorp Hotels Calabar.

Among the guests of honour are Governors of Cross River State and Abia State,

Other notable guests are Mr Chris Agara, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Tonto Dikeh, Commissioner of Youths, Cross River State, Commissioner of Solid Minerals, Cross River State, Anthony Akan, Captain Ekong, Uwem Udoma, among others.