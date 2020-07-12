



Will Smith isn’t known for foul language but had no problem dropping the f-bomb on 50 Cent after the rapper took shots at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The “Power” producer, 45, posted a private message between himself and the Oscar-nominated actor, 51, Saturday morning where he is seen asking Will about the latest edition of Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk.” The episode found Will and Jada discussing her “entanglement” with August Alsina while the couple were privately separated.

After asking Will if he’s ok, the “Bad Boy” actor responded that he’s fine and appreciates the concern.

“But why she tell you that s–t on a show for everybody to see?” 50 went on to ask, to which Will responded, “We broke up, so she did her and I did me.”





Changing the tone of the exchange, the Queens rapper added, “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out,” to which Will responded with a simple, “f–k you 50.”

Alsina asserted in an interview with Angela Yee that Will gave Jada “permission” to date him, which Jada denied, saying she knows the R&B singer didn’t want to be perceived as a “home wrecker.”

During the episode, Will was able to joke about supporting his wife through her “transgressions,” leading Jada to say, “I actually don’t look at it as a transgression at all. Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was really able to confront a lot of emotional immaturities, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing.”