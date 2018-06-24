Reggae star Temitope Adekunle, aka Small Doctor, said it was a dream come true to dine with Nigeria’s number one citizen as he dispelled insinuations that he collected N2 million from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Small Doctor and some other musicians were some of the youths who recently joined President Buhari to break the Ramadan fast.

Shortly after the visit to Presidential Villa, opposition Mr Deji Adeyanju, tweeted accusing some youths of collecting N2 million each from the presidency..

Adeyanju, a former Director of New Media of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was quoted:

The 21-year-old Adekunle, explained that it was like a dream come true to dine with the number one citizen of Nigeria.

“I have always worked hard and my hard work is paying off. I felt humbled and privileged meeting Mr. President.

“Looking at where I used to be, there has been a major turnaround in my life. Do you remember I was once a bus conductor?”

Adeyanju had written on Twitter, “So, some youths went to Aso Rock yesterday to see Buhari and collected ‘thanks for coming’, N2m each. Very soon, they will start telling us why it is good for Buhari to continue…”

Small Doctor, said he didn’t collect money and also didn’t think any other entertainer collected money. “I am not aware that the President gave anyone N2 million. I was only invited to Aso Rock during the Ramadan period, which I honoured.

“Have you asked Sound Sultan or Kunle Afolayan and they said Buhari gave us N2 million each? Well, I don’t know if they gave anyone but I didn’t collect such money.”

Those who broke the fast with Buhari on June 7 also included Ali Jita, and Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan) and former BBNaija housemate Tobi Bakare.

President Buhari broke the daily Ramadan fast with players from different sectors of the country.

The President, during the fast also hosted the leadership and members of the National Assembly, Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and members of the business community, and traditional and religious leaders to break the Ramadan fast.