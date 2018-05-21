Small Doctor, a singer known for his hit song ‘Penalty’, says he was a bus conductor for almost a decade.

The artiste whose real name is Temitope Adekunle shared the story of his days as a bus conductor and an upcoming artiste in an interview on Rubbin Minds, a Channels TV show.

“I had recorded my first single,” he told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the show.

“I had been gaining airplay in my hood back then. Agege, Ogba, all those places.

“But person no fit just stand dey believe say dem go dey call you for show.

“Those times sef, if you’re opportuned to be on the stage you go beg with the fact that they’ve been playing the song all the while. So I just needed to have some other things to just keep the ball going.”

Reminiscing, Small Doctor explained that regardless of his early successes in his neighbourhood, he had to make a living, detailing his regular bus routes in Lagos.

“I was a conductor for years, almost a decade,” he said.

“From Agege to Ikeja, Ikeja to Maryland, Maryland to Yaba.

“I shuttled that place for like three to four years. I moved to Oshodi to Mushin under bridge. So it was from Oshodi to Mushin, Mushin to Oshodi I spent like six to seven years.”

When asked about the current state of his former bus driver, the singer replied by saying, “I have done the needful”.