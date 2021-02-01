



Legendary Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, has been ordained a Bishop of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

Peters who shares a son, ace music director, Clarence Peters with Nollywood actress turned evangelist, Clarion Chukwurah, shared a video of his ordination on his Instagram handle on Sunday with the caption, ‘‘Bishop with the swagger. God above all.”





Sir Shina Peters who isn’t allowing age to slow him down in the music business, recently did a collaboration with Teni the entertainer on her hit single, ‘Jo’, which was released in December 2020.

SSP, as he is fondly called, came to limelight in 1989 with his debut album, Ace (Afro-Juju Series 1).

The well received album made him a household name in the Nigerian music industry.