<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Famous gospel singer and songwriter, Osinachi Kalu, popularly known as Sinach has welcomed her first child after five years of marriage.

Senior Pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome PhD shared the news of the arrival on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

The ‘I know who I am’ crooner who also won an award for ‘song of the year’ with her single titled ‘overflow’ was called to the podium to receive the award, there the news on the arrival of her first child was made which got everyone excited.

The Pastor said: “Thank you for that song, we are all excited with what the Lord has done in your life, of course in the life of many others standing with you here we just love you.

“And I told them, you just had a baby! so everybody got excited”.

The singer received $100k (N36.2m) for winning the 2019 ‘song of the year’ award at the event.

The 46-year-old gospel singer got married to her husband, Pastor Joe Egbu, in 2014.