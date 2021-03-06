



Popular singer, Simi, says it is tough for women in the music industry.

She disclosed this on Friday in her Twitter account saying that people tried to pit women against each other in the entertainment industry.

Simi wrote: “To be honest, some of the things I’ve experienced –specifically as a woman– in this industry. They will try to pit you against other women; try to redefine your value, try to get in your head and remodel your self-esteem. And I have even had it easier than many.

“Ati executive oh. Ati audience oh. It comes from all sides. That’s why I am with any woman that is winning in this industry – because the hurdle is much, dear. Women can hardly get away with the kinds of things many men in the same industry get away with on a regular.”

According to her, when a woman complained about her experience, she would be compared to other female colleagues.

She said: “When a woman complains about what she’s experiencing, I see many people saying, ‘What about so and so?’ Does she have two heads? To me, that’s unfortunate, because everybody’s experience is different. Your truth cannot invalidate someone else’s.





“For every woman that is making it, there are tons of women that have been broken. If you stand up for yourself, ‘She’s difficult.’ If you’re not a pushover, ‘She’s proud.’ If you take time for yourself, ‘She’s lazy.’ If you ask for what you deserve, ‘She’s greedy’.”

According to the “Duduke” crooner, the battles of a woman in the music industry might seem difficult since she fought her battles alone.

She continued: “Have you ever settled down to think that a woman might seem difficult because she’s the only one on her side, so she has to play all these roles? Fighting family, fighting industry, fighting stereotypes!

“And if you’re here to say, ‘Men also go through it.’ It’s true. Nobody is dragging suffering with you. I know some men have it hard, but I have never seen a mediocre female artist make it!”

Simi enjoined female colleagues to always think of themselves first no matter what.

She submitted: “Ladies trying to get ahead in this industry – be careful because many don’t care about you as much as they care about using you; protect yourself. When it’s you versus the industry, put yourself first. Make sure your material is great and don’t ever stop standing up for yourself!”