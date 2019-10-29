<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

English singer and songwriter, Edward Christopher Sheeran, widely known as Ed Sheeran, has dethroned Adele to become the richest British star under 30.

The Shape Of You singer, 28, has topped Heat magazine’s annual guide to the UK’s wealthiest stars aged 30 and under, having jumped from an estimated worth of £94 million in 2017 to £170 million.

Sheeran, who was in second place last year, has taken fellow music star Adele’s position at the top of the list as she turned 31 in May.

The increase in Sheeran’s wealth is partly due to his world record-breaking, highest-grossing two-year Divide Tour, which saw him play more than 250 shows to more than seven million fans since March 2017.

In addition, Sheeran’s songwriting efforts have helped him to shift 150 million records across the world for both himself and other artists including Justin Bieber, Anne-Marie and Rita Ora, bringing him substantial royalties.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, 30, is at number two with an estimated wealth of £90 million. In third place is One Direction star Harry Styles, 25, who has an estimated fortune of £64 million.

Below is the list of 30 richest British celebrities still under age 30:

1. Ed Sheeran, 28, (£170m)

2. Daniel Radcliffe, 30, (£90m)

3. Harry Styles, 25, (£64m)

4. Emma Watson, 29, (£57m)

5. Niall Horan, 26, (£54.8m)

6. Little Mix (£50m)

7. Louis Tomlinson, 27, (£46m)

8. Liam Payne, 26, (£44m)

9. Cara Delevingne, 27, (£39.5m)

10. Zayn Malik, 26, (£38m)

11. Sam Smith, 27, (£34m)

12. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 29, (£21m)

13. Rita Ora, 28, (£17.8m)

14. Stormzy, 26, (£12m) – NEW ENTRY

15. Dua Lipa, 24, (£11.8m) – NEW ENTRY

16. The 1975, (£10.9m)

17. Sophie Turner, 23, (£8.5m)

18. Daisy Ridley, 27, (£8.4m)

19. Nicholas Hoult, 29, (8.3m)

20. Dev Patel, 29, (£7.5m)

21. John Boyega, 27, (£6.6m)

23. Sam Faiers, 28, (£6.3m)

= Joey Essex, 29, (£6.3m)

24. Tommy Mallet, 27, (£5.2m) – NEW ENTRY

25. Maisie Williams, 22, (£4.5m) – NEW ENTRY

27. George Ezra, 26, (£4.4m) – NEW ENTRY

= Jess Glynne, 30, £4.4m – NEW ENTRY

28. Olivia and Alex Bowen, 25 and 28, (£4.3m – joint) – NEW ENTRY

29. Billie Faiers, 29, (£3.6m) – NEW ENTRY

30. Tom Holland, 23, (£3.5m) – NEW ENTRY