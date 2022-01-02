Shatta Wale challenges Burna Boy to a fight at Accra stadium

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale has challenged Burna Boy to a freestyle battle at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was the Ghanaian latest riposte in the war of words on social media between him and Grammy winner, Burna Boy.

Shatta Wale has been in the news since he called out Nigerian artistes whom he said failed to reciprocate the support they got from Ghanaian artistes.

Burna Boy condemned Wale’s rants while adding that he is open to a one-on-one fight with him.

On Saturday, the Ghanaian singer accepted the challenge.

“Oh @burnaboy says he want a 1 on 1 ..ok let’s do this Accra sports stadium ..I just call shots💥💥…If you be man !!!! Don’t come sing your song let’s do freestyle !!! Ghana – Nigeria … Am fucken ready for this ..” he wrote on Twitter.

“I double dare you @burnaboy, Infact I 10x dare you ….This no be fight just lyrical … Like you go stop sing !!!! #lyricalchampion.

“Don’t let anyone tell you I want to use you for hype because you no money hasn’t been a problem from day one (when) I met you! Don’t forget yourself so soon!” he added.

In his response, Burna Boy insisted on engaging him in a fist like “real men do.”

The Nigerian singer said he had been trying to set up the clash with Wale since January last year.

He also threatened to make “life a living hell” for Wale whenever he travels out of Ghana — if he fails to accept his challenge.

“This guy thinks I have time. @Shattawalenima, this ain’t 8mile! No be rap battle. It’s a fist battle. The type real men do. We can do it anywhere you want. Behind closed doors or in stadium for the world to see,” he wrote in a now-deleted post via his Instagram Story.

“Stop acting like you don’t know I have been trying to set this up since January last year. Consider this an easy way out for you because I could easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana. You know I got more money than all your godfathers combined.”