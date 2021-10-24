Seun Kuti: You can’t talk to most high, if you are not high

Nigerian musician, Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti, popularly known as Seun Kuti, has stated for people to connect to God who is the most high, you have to be high.

The youngest son of the famous Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, revealed this on his Instagram page, stating that he wants to be high so that he can speak to the most high.

He wrote, “Me, I want to be High so I can talk to the most high. If you are not high, you can’t talk to the most high.”

However, the saxophonist didn’t explain what it means to be high, or the substances to take to get high.

Recall that Seun earlier this year revealed that he usually smokes marijuana with his mother, stating in an interview with Nicole and Moet Abebe said his grandmother was not aware his mother smokes weed.