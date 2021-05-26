Popular American rapper, Safaree, and his wife, Erica Mena, have filed for divorce, despite expecting their second child together.

According to available information, Mena has called for primary physical custody of their year-old daughter, Safire, however, she’s willing to share joint legal custody with the rapper.





Mena also indicated that she wanted child support and exclusive use of the home they presently occupied.

Safaree and Mena are about to have their second child.

The estranged couple got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020.

Recall that Safaree dated Nicki Minaj and they had the reputedly messiest breakup in the American entertainment industry.