



Popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has opened up concerning why she decided to show off her man on social media.

The film star disclosed this during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show ‘WithChude.’

She said: “That’s the thing…it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway…It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers had been there for me for decades.





“We all had a bad year last year with COVID and we could do with some happiness.”

Newsmen recall that the actress on Boxing Day, 2020, sparked social media reactions as she shared cozy photos with her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

Anosike is the Founder of Folio Media Group, publishers of the Daily Times Nigeria, which was founded in 1926.