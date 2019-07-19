<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress, Rihanna Fenty, has announced that her namesake makeup brand Fenty Beauty will officially kick off in Asia this September.

Fashion and beauty enthusiasts will be able to test out products from the cosmetics line at the beginning of this September, in person and shop for them in Hong Kong, Macau, as well as Seoul and Jeju in South Korea.

Back in May, it was announced that Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) and Rihanna teamed up to create a “new luxury Maison” named Fenty. A collection of ready to wear, shoes, and accessories, as an extension of her beauty line.

The fashion icon singer took to her social media to make this announcement, she wrote;

Notably, Sephora will be relaunching in Hong Kong with a brand new boutique this August in the city’s IFC mall in Central.

In Seoul, fans may find Fenty Beauty at Duty Free locations at Lotte and Shinsegae, while those in Jeju may shop the collection at Shilla Duty Free stores.

Fans of Rihanna were very excited about the news and had some suggestions of who should be her ambassador. K-pop singer Kai was by far the fan favourite.