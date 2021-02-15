



Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has disclosed that he was robbed in broad daylight by men who posed as soldiers.

The singer took to his Twitter handle on Saturday saying that the incident happened at the Freedom Way axis of Lekki in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, they almost snatched his car in the process.

“I didn’t want to have to say this, but I got robbed yesterday. 1pm, Freedom way, broad day light, by men posing as soldiers. Entered my car, rough handled my manager, collected our phones, almost snatched my car. I really didn’t want to have to say this,” he wrote.





“I really didn’t want to have to say anything. I handled yesterday like nothing happened. I like to see these things as beneath me to be honest, Thieves are not meant to move me. I would buy another phone and move but you, you still would keep having to steal to survive. Terrible.”

The singer also disclosed that the incident further proves that that the security situation in the country is not getting any better.

“Nigeria is really a ‘wan kain’ place to be honest. I honestly feel fixing Nigeria will take an insane amount of work that is truly beyond any of us but, we should all play our part to really really help this country, because it really needs serious help. God be with us,” he added.