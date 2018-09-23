Efe Mena Okedi, the wife of late reggae icon Ras Kimono, has passed on.

Okedi is said to have died in the early hours of Sunday at her residence in Magodo Isheri, Lagos.

Pulse reports that Okedi’s death was confirmed by Michael Odiong, project manager at Premier Music.

Okedi was also Kimono’s manager and a member of his band while he was alive.

Her death comes three months after the ‘Rhumba Stylee’ singer died on June 10 in a Lagos hospital.

Okedi was the third wife of the music legend.

She once described Kimono as “the most gentle and kind Rastaman I know”.

Following his demise, she took to Instagram to mourn him, writing, “It’s 2 weeks today that you passed, feels like yesterday. Rest on my lion, missing you”.

Okedi, who once worked as a nurse in the US, is survived by her son, Onome.