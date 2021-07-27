Princess: I didn’t set my daughter up for molestation

Olanrewaju ‘Baba Ijesha’ Omiyinka’s alleged rape case is currently being heard at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

During a cross-examination on Tuesday morning, comedienne cum actress, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, said that she did not set up her foster daughter to be allegedly defiled by her colleague and erstwhile friend, Baba Ijesha.

She said she baited him (Baba Ijesha) with a “script conference” with a plan to confront him.

Princess made the statement during a cross-examination by Baba Ijesha’s defence counsel on Tuesday.

Earlier in her testimony on Monday, she had told the court how Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled her foster child leading to her being distracted in her academic pursuit.

She also said she had to change her school more than three times because she (her foster daughter) was distracted and wasn’t paying attention to her studies after the alleged rape incident.

However, Mr Ogala asked if she sought professional help when she discovered that her child was not doing well in school.

Princess responded saying she sought spiritual help. She also said her daughter was again molested in her (Princess’s) house by a neighbour.