



The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has reportedly joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its Chief Impact Officer.

BetterUp provides for its clients coaching and mental health services and according to a statement in the company’s website, the company describes Harry as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist”.





Speaking concerning the development, Harry said: “I intend to help create impact in people’s lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-around better life.

“I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Markle, surprised the world in January 2020 when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.