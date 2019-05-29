Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were absent at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo took oath of office for their second term in office.
No reason has been given for their absence.
Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), has administered the oath of office on Buhari and Osinbajo.
