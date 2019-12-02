<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The romantic side of President Muhammadu Buhari was unveiled on Monday as he celebrates his 30th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Mrs Aisha.

President Buhari took to his twitter handle to share an old picture of him and his wife and also shared another picture of himself, Aisha, and his children.

The couple may have disagreed over certain issues privately and publicly, this is not enough to stop the President from expressing how much he loves his wife.

In the tweet, the President prayed for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in his home and family.

“Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family,” Buhari tweeted.

Similarly, the wife of the President shared a video on Twitter to commemorate the anniversary and wrote: “Alhamdulillah for 30yrs of togetherness .#30yearsweddinganniversary #ThanksbetoALLAH.”