



Popular Nigerian television presenter, Rachel Bakam, has passes on.

Aged 38, Bakam reportedly died of anaemia.

According to the brother of the deceased, Armstrong Bakam, the mother of one died at 12pm on Tuesday afternoon with her mother by her bedside.

Other reports said she died at a private hospital in Abuja.

Armstrong said, “She had anaemia; so, she was taken to the hospital on Friday and she died this afternoon at about 12pm. I was not with her when she died, but her mother was by her side.

“Before Friday, she fell ill and was admitted for some days but she was discharged and taken home. However, she was returned to the hospital on Friday.

“Right now, her mother is not in the right frame of mind to speak. Rachel was 38 years old when she died; she would have clocked 39 on September 11. She had a son.”





Armstrong disclosed that the family was in shock as the deceased reached out to them for prayers via the family group chat on Sunday and everyone thought she was recovering.

He said, “We will really miss her because her death is shocking and devastating news to the family. In fact, the whole family is actually troubled and quite a number of people are yet to believe that it is actually true.

“On our family WhatsApp group, she posted that she needs our prayers while she was in the hospital on Sunday; people were wishing her well and she was responding with amen. Quite a number of people felt she was recuperating but the news of her death is a huge shock.”

According to Armstrong, she would be missed because she had a large heart.

“She was actually my niece because her father was my first cousin. I will miss her because she was a very lovely person. She was always smiling and she was down to earth. She was always accommodating because she had a large heart,” Armstrong said.