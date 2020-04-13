<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has disclosed a personal detail about herself as it concerns her spiritual life.

The mother of two said she isn’t one to accept every single thing that comes from a self-proclaimed or titled individual.

The actress also stated that blindly following religion created by man isn’t her style because she has a personal relationship with God.





Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote: “I don’t follow or conform to popular religious doctrines. I am not one to follow religion created by man blindly. I have a personal and beautiful relationship with God. I accept and publicly declare that Jesus Christ is my Lord and savior, without fear or shame.

“I study to show myself approved. I don’t put my trust or accept every single thing that comes from a self proclaimed or titled individual. Know God and love him. WORK OUT YOUR (OWN) SALVATION.”