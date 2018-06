Chidiogo Akunyili on Saturday got hitched to her Canadian fiancé Andrew Parr.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Madona Catholic Church, Agulu, Anambra state.

Chidiogo, a multilinguist, is the fourth daughter of Dora Akunyili, former director-general of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The bride and the groom, elated and animated, were clad in white as family and friends watched them become husband and wife.

Here are photos of the white wedding.