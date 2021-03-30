



Pharrell Williams is demanding justice after his cousin was killed during one of the three Virginia Beach shootings that took place on Friday (March 26).

The Grammy Award winner took to his social media to mourn his loved one.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve,” Williams captioned his Instagram post.

“Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger,” he continued.





On Saturday (March 27) the Virginia Beach Police Department reported that Donovan W. Lynch, 25, was one of two victims who died as a result of the shootings. Police also confirmed that the other victim was Bad Girls Club alum, Deshayla Harris, 28.

According to homicide detective findings, Lynch was “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting.” But noted that “specific actions which resulted in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation.”

Police have charged three suspects who they believe to be involved in the first shooting: Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Va., Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach, Va. and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

They are each facing seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.