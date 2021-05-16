Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare, has congratulated Chelsea despite their 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Peter, who won N48m after betting that Chelsea will win Man City in the Semi-Final, stated this via his official twitter handle.

He noted that he’s proud of the players and hope for the best in the UEFA Champions League final.





“Yes they didn’t win The FA cup. But I am so still proud of them. Congratulations to Leicester City! Up Chelsea!💙Proud Chelsea fan!!!💙💙💙”

Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s 137-year history on Saturday as Youri Tielemans’s sensational strike beat Chelsea 1-0 in front of 22,000 fans at Wembley.