Popular Musician Peruzzi and member of Davido’s music label, DMW, has confessed to physically assaulting social media influencer, Pamilerin.

Reports had it that Peruzzi ordered his bodyguards to slap Pamilerin.

Pamilerin confirmed the attack through his Twitter page on Monday by sharing a picture of his red-eye and marks on his face in a series of tweets.

He also tweeted, “The worst happened to me today, but they will be hearing from me shortly and surely. Let’s keep up the energy! #TheresStillFreedomOfExpression #DontForget!”

Reacting, Peruzzi confessed that he slapped Pamilerin.

He, however apologized for his attitude, blaming his ‘feelings’ for the incident.

Peruzzi on his Twitter page wrote: “I did very wrong for yesterday slapping Mr. Pamilerin; let my feelings get the best of me and I am very sorry.

“Apologies to Mr Pamilerin and also to the general public. I’d never get into such mess again. Love Only, I promise.”