<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fans on Twitter have continued to slam DMW singer, Peruzzi, for physically assaulting social media influencer, Pamilerin, allegedly.

Peruzzi and Pamilerin are currently number one and two trending topics on Nigerian twitter, following reports that the singer ordered his bodyguards to slap the influencer.

In a post by eyewitness, @Vinavina01, Peruzzi allegedly ordered the attack because of Pamilerin’s tweets from January which insinuated that Teni the entertainer was a better artiste.

@VinaVina01 wrote, “But I was disappointed today at the callousness of man. This dude @peruzzivibes got his bouncers to hold down @thepamilerin while he dished out the worst slap ever.

“We got to find out later it was over a post he made in January,” it read.

In the referred tweet from January, @thepamilerin wrote, “Peruzzi trying to compare himself to Teni. Uncle, calm down…wait till Teni wins next rated at the Headies.”

Pamilerin confirmed the attack on Monday by sharing a picture of his red-eye and marks on his face in a series of tweets.

He also tweeted, “The worst happened to me today, but they will be hearing from me shortly and surely. Let’s keep up the energy! #TheresStillFreedomOfExpression #DontForget!”

Fans have taken to Twitter to condemn the attack and chastise Peruzzi. Some fans called on his label boss, Davido to intervene.

@OgbeniDipo said, “Sorry to read about this very unfortunate assault. Get him arrested, get a Lawyer and sue for damages.”

@Proshpreem tweeted, “I just saw the video, all shades of unacceptable and wrong.”

@Unclemidetush tweeted, “@thepamilerin, Sorry about what happened bro. He just lost his credibility and should be sanctioned.”

@Mr_lamiee said, “Is that the best you could do @Peruzzi_VIBES ? You should take criticism and channel it towards your career.

“Imagine how many people Davido, your boss would have to hit for telling him what he isn’t pleased with. No one is your boy. You deserve to be locked up.”

@Osastheking tweeted, “Imagine Wizkid and Davido tracing all the people that have compared them and ask their bouncers to hold them while they dish out slaps.

“Can you see how senseless it is? It can never happen because they know the kind of damages that come with the action.”

Newsmen report that Peruzzi is yet to address the issue officially. He came into limelight following his feature on 2baba’s hit song, ‘Amaka’.