Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has criticised the federal government over ban on Shisha and other alcoholic products.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, had on Monday called on the police and all other government agencies to arrest defaulters.

Reacting, Okoye on his Instagram page urged the government to look into the ban of generator and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, which he considered more important.

He also cried out against SARS over viral reports of assaults and extortion committed by its officers.

His post read “F**k SARS mehn, shit is getting out of hand ‘Ewu’ transmission.

“Yet they can’t see everyday news and videos about them, they are busy placing a ban on drinking and smoking.

“People are dying everyday due to generator smoke, in fact ban generator too.”