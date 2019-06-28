Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has stated that he has never raped before.
Mrs Dakolo, who is the wife of a popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, had accused the pastor of abusing her at age 16.
However, Fatoyinbo via his official Instagram handle debunked the allegation stating that even as an unbeliever, he never raped a woman.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]