



Popular Nigerian singer, Oritse Femi, has opened up concerning the marital crisis allegedly rocking his home, denying he defiled his marital bed.

Newsmen recall that the wife of the singer, Nabial Fash, had alleged that a strange woman came into her house to have sex with her husband in her absence.

“Whoever the imbecile is that came to my house while I was away at work to have sex, you need to identify yourself. It was shocking news when it was posted a few months back, but now I can confirm. On a Monday morning, when people are out to look for daily bread some people, it is sex that is their problem,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Nabila Fash also took to her Instagram feed to express her frustration.

“Women it is not wrong to love! It is not wrong to give a second chance! It is not wrong to want to protect your home/marriage! What is wrong is to continue to be a fool and not know your worth,” she posted.

Her post sparked social media reactions with insinuations that she was accusing her husband of infidelity.





In an interview with a newspaper, Oritse Femi, however, denied that his wife referred to him in her posts, denied inviting strange women into his matrimonial home with whom he had amorous affairs, and denied that his marriage was on the rock.

He said: “I have seen all the news reports about me online and I do not understand what it is all about. My wife went online to write some things but they are not about me. I do not invite women into my matrimonial home. My wife’s post is not about me. It is about my friend, my very close friend that came in from London. He stayed with me and she was upset that I allowed my friend to bring women into our house.

“I have explained to her that he is my very good friend and he accommodated me anytime I travel out of the country. Because of this issue, I had to ask my friend to leave. In fact, I also had to chase all the boys living with me even though they know nothing about this incident. I do not cheat on my wife. My wife and I do not have an issue, everything is cool at home; in fact, she left for work not so long ago.”