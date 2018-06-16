Orits Williki, a close friend of the late Ras Kimono, says the Reggae star was happy in his final hours.

Williki, famous for songs like ‘Fight the Fire’, said he and the late Kimono were closer than twins.

“Ras Kimono was an easy going man who was always full of energy,” Williki shared with PUNCH.

“He was a jolly good fellow who hardly had an enemy. We were always together every day.

“We were together till his final hours on earth.”

Williki explained that the source of Kimono’s joy was because everyone was around to say goodbye.

“The last thing he said to me was that he was happy everyone came around to wish him the final goodbye,” he recalled.

“We all had to shout at him not to say that; we were not pleased that he made that statement.

“It is only the doctor that knows what caused the nature of his death and we do not need to probe further because it would not change anything. He is already gone and we are the only ones that feel pains and emotion.

“In fact, twins were not as close as we were and there was hardly a time we would not speak together every three hours. When it comes to our music, we toured together and in fact, we played together in Owerri and Port Harcourt recently.”

Ras Kimono died in a Lagos hospital on June 10.